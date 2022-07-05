A 7ft tall rainbow mural made up of thousands of thumb prints to give the NHS a giant 'thumbs up' has been unveiled at West Midlands hospital today.

It comes as part of NHS, Social Care and Frontline Day.

The unveiling, at the University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire, was attended by ambassadorMargaret Keenan - who was the first person in the world to recieve the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine.

The rainbow mural is more than 7ft tall and 14ft wide Credit: ITV Central

The 92-year-old received the vaccine at the hospital in December 2020 and today returned to put the finishing touch on the mural.

Mrs Keenan returned alongside Matron May Parsons - the nurse who administered her first jab.

The mural, which spans 14ft wide and 7ft tall, has traditional rainbow colours.

It includes over 6,000 thumb prints from members of the public to show their support for emergency services across the country.

The special event was attended by the Lord Mayor of Coventry, as well as NHS staff Credit: ITV Central

The thumb prints were made by children from two years of age, up to adults in their 80s, who each picked their favourite colour and placed their thumb onto the rainbow arch.

The special event, which was commissioned by UK salad brand Florette, was also attended by the Lord Mayor of Coventry as well as hundreds of NHS staff.