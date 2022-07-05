A man has appeared before a crown court judge charged with murdering an 11-year-old boy who was found seriously injured in a park in Derbyshire.

Michael Harrison is accused of murdering the child, who cannot be named for legal reasons, following an incident in Shipley Country Park in Heanor on June 18.

The 41-year-old was not asked to enter any pleas when he appeared at Derby Crown Court on Tuesday.

Mr Harrison spoke only to confirm his name and that he could follow proceedings when he attended the court via video-link.

The defendant also faces one count of engaging in coercive and controlling behaviour.

Mr Harrison, of no fixed address, was remanded into custody to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on August 2.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary and the East Midlands major crime unit will remain in the area over the next few days as they continue their inquiries.

Police have urged anyone with information to speak to them.