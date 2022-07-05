A number of Conservative MPs in the Midlands have suggested the Prime Minister should resign following a number of ministerial resignations.

Jonathan Gullis, the MP for Stoke-on-Trent North, has resigned from his roll as a Principal Private Secretary. "For too long we have been more focused on dealing with reputational damage rather than delivering for the people of this country," he wrote.

The 32-year-old has been described as an ally of Boris Johnson, and his resignation will strike a particular blow to the PM.

His comments followed a roll call of high profile resignations this evening, including Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid as Secretary of State for Health and Social Care and Rishi Sunak, Chancellor of the Exchequer.

The Vice Chair of the Conservative party has also resigned, amid a row over the handling of misconduct claims against ex-Deputy Chief Whip and Tamworth MP Chris Pincher.

MP for Meriden Saqib Bhatti has also resigned from his government roll as a PPS to Mr Johnson.

The Coventry member wrote on Twitter, "The Conservative party has always been the party of integrity and honour but recent events have undermined trust and standards in public life.

It is for this reason that sadly, I must resign."

In another PPS resignation, the MP for West Bromwich Nicola Richards announced hers via a letter. She described the focus of the government as "skewed", writing that this was something she didn't "wish to be associated with."

Solihull MP Julian Knight was one Midlands MP calling for a change in direction from the government.

In a damning statement on Twitter, Julian Knight wrote, "When you have individual's of the calibre of my friend @sajidjavid & @RishiSunak saying enough is enough, then I'm afraid the die is cast. It is time for the Party to take a new direction."

Whilst Andrew Bridgen, MP for North Leicestershire and a long-standing critic of the Prime Minister, said in an interview "There's not a better time to rid get of Boris Johnson and have a new Prime Minister.

We have summer recess in less than two weeks time and that's when we should be having our leadership election."

In Stoke-on-Trent, Jo Gideon MP revealed she was one of the MPs who sent a letter of no-confidence in the PM to the Conservative backbench 1922 Committee in April.

"I think it should now be clear to everyone that the Prime Minister should go," she wrote. ITV News Political Editor Robert Person said that "although the Prime Minister has been under pressure from his backbench MPs...no member of his cabinet publicly criticised him."

"Today it is an absolute bombshell."Both Sunak and Javid said they "cannot, in all good conscience" continue to serve under the Prime Minister Boris Johnson in letters posted to Twitter.