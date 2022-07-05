Stratford-upon-Avon MP Nadhim Zahawi becomes Chancellor in government reshuffle

Nadhim Zahawi has become the new Chancellor of the Exchequer, after Rishi Sunak resigned from government on Tuesday evening.

The MP for Stratford-upon-Avon had been serving as Education Secretary, and was previously responsible for the rollout of Coronavirus vaccines across the UK.

The fifty-five year old was seen entering Downing Street after resignations from colleagues including Bromsrove MP Sajid Javid as Health Secretary.

A number of Parliamentary Private Secretaries also resigned, including Stoke-on-Trent MP Jonathan Gullis and Saqib Bhatti, for the Meriden constituency in the West Midlands.

The string of resignations come after a row over government handling of sexual misconduct allegations levelled at ex-Deputy Chief Whip and Tamworth MP Chris Pincher.

Rishi Sunak and Sajid Javid resign from government in protest at PM

Midlands Conservative MPs join string of resignations as pressure on Boris Johnson grows