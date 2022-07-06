Four killers have been pictured together smiling as they enjoy a birthday party - just hours after gunning down a father-of-eight then leaving him dying in the street.

The gang were involved in the fatal drive-by shooting of "King of Lee Bank" Anthony Sargeant in Birmingham.

The Jaguar Land Rover worker was talking to a friend in the street outside his mum's home when a BMW and Mercedes pulled up and two shots were fired.

The 33-year-old was hit once in the back, but died from his injuries in hospital six days later.

His family said eight fatherless children now have to find their way through life "without their provider, teacher and superhero".

Loved ones said the murder trial jury's verdicts handed down to the four men today (6 July) had delivered justice - "but this will never be enough."

The killers pictured with drinks after shooting Anthony Sargeant Credit: West Midlands Police

West Midlands Police told how the killers had sped off in stolen cars after the shooting at about 9.40pm on 25 August, 2018.

The force launched a major investigation to identify and track down the gunmen following the deadly attack.

The attack was linked to a gang-related revenge incident. Police said painstaking recovery of CCTV and mobile phone traffic linked the defendants to the cars in the build-up to and aftermath of the killing.

As part of the investigation, detectives uncovered images showing the four men celebrating a birthday at a pub in Hockley - less than 24 hours after the shooting and while Mr Sargeant lay dying in hospital.

Brothers Michael and Connor Goodwin, aged 26 and 27 and both of Wallace Road, Oldbury, Keenan Anderson, 25, of Albert Road, Handsworth, and Leon Riley, 22, of Bridgelands Way, Perry Barr, were all found guilty of murder today, Wednesday, July 6.

They will be sentenced at Birmingham Crown Court at a later date.

Following the hearing, Mr Sargeant’s family said: "Almost four years ago, my son, our father, brother and uncle was murdered as he innocently walked down the road outside his mother’s home.

"Today after sitting through months of trial, we finally have justice for him although it will never be enough.

"However, we still have to live through a lifetime of pain and heartache of him being taken away from his family.

"Eight fatherless children now finding their way through life without their provider, teacher and superhero.

"Anthony was such a bubbly, energetic, witty soul and we will do everything to ensure he is not forgotten.

"Finally, we would like to thank West Midlands Police for bringing the case before Birmingham Crown Court and the Crown Prosecution service for their outstanding efforts within this case."

Police said the gun was recovered during a police raid in Derbyshire in November, 2019.

The gun was recovered during a police raid in Derbyshire Credit: West Midlands Police

Experts from the National Ballistics Intelligence Service (NABIS) were able to prove it was the same weapon used to kill Mr Sargeant using unique markings on the weapon.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, senior investigating officer, said: “We may never know why Mr Sargeant was murdered, but we have been able to prove that these men acted together, travelling in a convoy of two stolen cars across Birmingham to go to Rickman Drive, where Anthony Sargeant was shot.

"They have shown no remorse, denying the offence throughout. This investigation has been highly complex and challenging and it shows that West Midlands Police will relentlessly pursue those responsible for using firearms on our streets."

Ian Head, NABIS Head of Intelligence, Governance and International Development, said: "Firearms very often move around the UK from place to place and from crime group to crime group and once recovered NABIS are able to ballistically link them to previous firearms discharges.

"Evidence recovered from scenes allows NABIS to forensically link firearms that have been used in previous shootings. Upon receiving the evidence into our facilities NABIS forensic experts are able to connect scenes using state of the art technology.

"Firearms have unique markings in a similar manner to fingerprints that enable this forensic examination to take place.

"NABIS analysts then disseminate this ballistic intelligence to Senior Investigating Officers to assist with convictions as in this case."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know