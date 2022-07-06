Several fire crews are at the scene of a serious house fire in Nottinghamshire.

Emergency services received reports of the incident at 11.17am on Wednesday, July 6.

Police, the ambulance service and staff from the local authority are also at the scene of the incident in Cocking Lane, Treswell, in the Retford area of Nottinghamshire.

A resident of Cocking Lane who has lived in the village for around 30 years and said she had never seen anything like it.

She said: "I was actually in Retford when I had a message telling me not to come home the usual way and that there had been some sort of fire. It’s awful and I just hope everyone will be okay."

A total of seven fire engines are at the scene including from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service, who are also being supported by crews from Lincolnshire and Derbyshire.

Fire crews have been at the scene since around 11:17am this morning Credit: BPM Media

Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service has described the incident as a "serious house fire".

A spokesperson said: "Crews, assisted by Lincs Fire and Rescue, are currently dealing with a serious house fire in Treswell, Retford.

"We ask people to avoid the area and close windows and doors if they see or smell smoke."

A spokesperson for the East Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We received a call at 11.21am on 6 July to a private address in Treswell.

"The caller reported a medical emergency. We sent the Hazardous Area Response Team, three paramedics in fast response cars and a double-crewed ambulance.

"The air ambulance was also in attendance. We are currently still on scene."