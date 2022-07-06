A mum and stepdad have been charged with murdering a baby boy found critically ill at home.

The East Midlands Ambulance Service was called to reports that 10-month-old Jacob Crouch was critically ill at a house in Linton, near Swadlincote, at 7.15am on December 30, 2020.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene in South Derbyshire.

The boy’s mother, Gemma Barton, and stepfather, Craig Crouch, were both arrested on 5 January, 2021, on suspicion of his murder.

Both were bailed while enquiries continued into the incident.

On Wednesday July 6, the pair have been charged with the alleged murder of Jacob.

Ms Barton, 32, from Heanor and Mr Crouch, 38, from Linton have been remanded to custody and will appear at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court later today (6 July).