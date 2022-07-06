An uninsured driver who hit and killed an 18-day-old baby in Walsall has had his prison sentence increased to ten years.

In April 2022, James Davis was sentenced to six years and six months’ imprisonment for causing death by dangerous driving.

Today, the Court of Appeal found Davis’ original sentence to be unduly lenient and increased his jail time to 10 years in prison.

James Davis Credit: West Midlands Police

Davis was driving over twice the speed limit at up to 67 miles per hour down a high street in Brownshills, Walsall when he lost control and collided with a pram, which was carrying 18-day old Ciaran Morris.

The 35-year-old was using his mobile phone when he hit the baby. He was also driving without insurance and under the influence of cannabis.

He then fled the scene before handing himself in to the police.

Watch the moment on CCTV when Davis fled the scene in Brownhills:

The Attorney General Suella Braverman QC MP said: “Today my thoughts are with the family of Ciaran Morris, who was tragically killed by the criminally dangerous driving of James Davis.

"While no sentence can repair the damage caused by Davis’ actions, I welcome the decision of the Court to impose a sentence that better reflects the dreadful offending that has taken place.”