A former police officer who sexually harassed colleagues at work would have been sacked had he not resigned, a West Midlands Police tribunal has ruled.

Former PC Mark McKitterick targeted female colleagues while on an initial investigations team at our Lloyd House headquarters in Birmingham.

His behaviour was found to have breached professional standards.

They were left "shocked, embarrassed, upset and angry" by the officer's behaviour, which included inappropriate personal questions unwanted hugging and other physical contact.

Complaints about his behaviour dated back to 2017, and when one of his victims came forward to complain in 2020, other victims spoke out, said the force.

The officer had already resigned, but the misconduct process continued, it said.

At a hearing on Tuesday the independent chair found the former PC's behaviour amounted to gross misconduct.

"We would add that we hope that this decision not only sends a clear message to all officers that such behaviour will not be tolerated but also it encourages others to raise their concerns without any fears as to repercussions," they said.

The chairperson also said the forces should consider ways to support victims "to come forward and be protected".

Supt Wendy Bailey, of West Midlands Police, said the former officer's behaviour was "completely unacceptable."

"We make it clear to all of our officers and staff that we expect the highest standards of professionalism and behaviour, whether in public or in the workplace, and unacceptable behaviour such as this will be dealt with swiftly."

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting:

Call NHS 111 or get help from 111 online, the police, or dial 101. In an emergency, dial 999.