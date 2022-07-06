A whole raft of MPs in the Midlands have resigned from government positions as calls continue to grow from backbenchers in the Conservative Party for the PM to resign.

On Tuesday evening, Bromsgrove MP Sajid Javid resigned as Health Secretary, minutes later Chancellor Rishi Sunak also resigned from his government position.

Throughout Wednesday, a wave of Conservative MPs have publicly announced they have no confidence in Boris Johnson and many more have resigned from government.

Which Midlands MPs have resigned from government positions?

Sajid Javid was the first Midlands MP to resign from his position as Health Secretary on Tuesday evening.

Worcester MP, Robin Walker, has resigned as Schools Minister.

Cheltenham MP, Alex Chalk, has resigned as Solicitor General.

Harborough MP, Neil O'Brien, has resigned as Levelling Up Minister.

Redditch MP, Rachel Maclean, has resigned as Minister for Safeguarding.

Stafford MP, Theo Clarke, has resigned as Trade Envoy to Kenya.

North East Derbyshire MP, Lee Rowley, has resigned as Minister of Industry.

Meriden MP, Saqid Bhatti, resigned as PPS to the Department for Health.

MP for West Bromwich East MP, Nicola Richards, has resigned as PPS to Department for Transport.

Stoke-on-Trent North MP, Jonathan Gullis, PPS to Secretary of State for Northern Ireland has resigned.

Bolsover MP, Mark Fletcher, resigns as PPS to BEIS Department.

MP for Rushcliffe, Ruth Edwards, has resigned as PPS to Scotland Office.

Will Boris Johnson survive? Credit: PA Images

Which Midlands MPs have withdrawn support for the Prime Minister?

West Bromwich West MP, Shaun Bailey, has withdrawn support.

Stoke-on-Trent Central MP, Jo Gideon, has re-submitted a letter of no confidence.

Newark MP, Robert Jenrick, has also withdrawn his support for Boris Johnson.

Birmingham North Field MP, Gary Sambrook, has called for the Prime Minister to resign.

MP for Louth and Horncastle in Lincolnshire, Victoria Atkins, has withdrawn support.

MP for Burton, Kate Griffiths, no longer supports Boris Johnson.

MP for Newcastle-Under-Lyme, Aaron Bell, has re-submitted his letter of no confidence.

Solihull MP, Julian Knight, has called for a change in direction.

MP for Staffordshire Moorlands, Karen Bradley, has called for the Prime Minister to go.

Why are MPs resigning and withdrawing support?

Mr Sunak and Mr Javid stepped down within minutes of each other on Tuesday.

It came just hours after Downing Street confirmed Mr Johnson was informed that former deputy chief whip Chris Pincher had been investigated over his conduct when he was a Foreign Office minister - following days of denials from Downing Street that the PM knew.

Now ex-chancellor Mr Sunak said in his resignation letter that "the public rightly expect government to be conducted properly, competently and seriously".

"I believe these standards are worth fighting for and that is why I am resigning," he adds.

He also hinted at splits on economic policy, pointing to the need to "work hard, make sacrifices and take difficult decisions" – a planned joint speech with the prime minister had made it clear "our approaches are fundamentally too different".

Mr Javid said the public had concluded that under Mr Johnson the Tories were not “competent in acting in the national interest” and the prime minister could not offer “humility, grip and new direction”.

Their letters triggered a series of resignations from other ministers on Tuesday evening and more followed on Wednesday morning.