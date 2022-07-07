The sentences for a mother and her partner who caused the death of three-year-old Kemarni Watson Darby will not be increased.

A request to see if the sentences of Nathaniel Pope and Alicia Watson were unduly lenient has been withdrawn by the Court of Appeal.

On 5 June 2018, Kemarni was found "lifeless" at his home on Beacon View Road in West Bromwich, West Midlands.

The three-year-old had what were described in court as "horrendous" car-crash-like injuries - including multiple fractures to his rib cage, and bruising all over his body.

Nathaniel Pope, 31 was jailed for life with a minimum of 24 years for killing the toddler.

Kermani's mother, Alicia Watson, 30 was jailed for 11 years after being found guilty of causing of causing or allowing the death of her son.

The toddler's mother Alicia Watson (left) was sentenced to 11 years and her partner Nathaniel Pope was jailed for a minimum of 24 years Credit: Sandwell Police

Prosecutors alleged Kemarni died after a "vicious, forceful assault" which split his abdomen and caused a massive internal bleed.

During the trial, prosecutors said Kemarni’s injuries would have required force similar to that caused by a road traffic collision or being stamped on with a 'shod foot'.

A spokesperson from the Attorney General's Office said: "The Solicitor General referred this case to the Court of Appeal in order to meet the Statutory Time Limit while it was considered further.

"After careful consideration, the referral has now been withdrawn because there was no sufficient basis to conclude that the sentences imposed were, as a matter of law, unduly lenient."

The statement comes just a week after a spokesperson for the Attorney General’s Office said: "The Solicitor General was shocked and appalled by this case."

This CCTV footage shows the final moments of innocent toddler Kemarni Watson Darby's life before he was murdered by his mum's boyfriend.

In the CCTV, Watson can be seen holding onto Kemarni's hand as the pair walk into the fast-food restaurant.

Kemarni stands as Watson places an order at the counter before the mum picks up her son while the pair wait for their food.

She collects their food and walks briskly out of the restaurant on All Saints Way with the food in her other hand.

Soon after the pair are seen holding hands as they walk along Beacon view Road at 12:35pm, Kemarni lagging behind his mother.

The footage then captures the pair returning home before paramedics arrive hours later.

What is the unduly lenient sentence scheme?

You can ask for someone’s Crown Court sentence to be reviewed if you think it is too low.

The process is carried out by the Attorney General’s Office. It only applies to serious crimes like murder, rape and terror-related offences.

Your request has to be submitted within 28 days of the sentence being handed down. It will then be decided if the request will be sent to the Court of Appeal.