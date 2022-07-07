A 33-year-old patient has admitted killing a priest in a violent attack at Stafford's County Hospital.

Joseph Phillip pleaded guilty to manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility, over the death of the Stoke-on-Trent priest.

Phillip fatally wounded Father Oliver Kemp, who was also a patient at the hospital, during the 17 February 2021, incident.

Father Kemp, 82, was transferred to Royal Stoke University Hospital, but died six days later.Phillips, of Stafford, initially denied murdering Father Kemp, but on Thursday (7 July) admitted manslaughter on the grounds of diminished responsibility during a hearing at Stafford Crown Court.Speaking following the plea hearing, Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Cheryl Hannan, of Staffordshire Police, said: “This is a terribly sad case. In pleading to this, the defendant has taken responsibility for his actions.

"Our thoughts remain very much with the next of kin of Fr Kemp.”

Retired Father Kemp, who lived at Aston Hall in Stone, was well known across North Staffordshire as the former parish priest of St John's RC Church in Chesterton and St Bernadette's RC Church in Fegg Hayes.Known as Father Ollie, he was ordained in 1966 and served at All Souls, Coventry from 1966 to 1968; Handsworth from 1969 to 1970; Holy Family, Coventry from 1970 to 1977; Headington from 1977 to 1980; St John the Evangelist, Chesterton from 1980 to 1985; St Joseph, Darlaston from 1985 to 1986; St Bernadette, Fegg Hayes from 1987 to 1999; and Mother of God, Guardian Angels and Castle Bromwich from 1999 until his retirement in 2004.A Staffordshire Police spokesman said: "Police were called to reports of an assault shortly before 8pm on February 17, 2021 at the County Hospital.

"Sadly, the victim, Oliver Kemp died in hospital on February 23 as a result of the injuries he sustained. Fr Kemp’s next of kin continues to be supported by specially-trained officers."Phillips is due to be sentenced on September 6.

