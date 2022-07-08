The first image of a teen driver who smashed into an innocent father in Burton town centre has been released.

19-year-old Ethan James Oliver, from Sparrow Close in Derby, was sentenced to nine years in prison for causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

The incident on October 15, 2021, left 30-year-old Kylveer Hussain Shabbir with life-changing injuries.

Mr Shabbir was run down in a pedestrianised area on Station Street around 3:30 in the morning and sent flying 10 feet into the air.

The fitness instructor was left with catastrophic damage to his leg and arm, and also suffered lacerations, cuts and bruises to his body.

Kylveer Hussain Shabbir was left with life-changing injuries after being hit by car Credit: BPM Media

Mr Shabbir's injuries will require years of ongoing treatment.

He was described as a fit and healthy man who went to the gym every day but now needs help getting dressed. "I was frightened, shocked and not sure how bad my injuries were," he said.

"I've been left with horrific scars. There are large pockets of muscle missing.""I woke up from surgery so scared as I didn't know if I still had my lower leg. I'm in constant pain, on strong medication, scared and confused.

Oliver pleaded guilty to the offence at Stoke on Trent Crown Court on Thursday. He will serve nine years in jail and has been disqualified from driving for eight years.

Witnesses describe seeing a black Ford Fiesta driving at speed down the pedestrianised area. Some people were seen jumping out of the way.

Phillip Beardwell, prosecuting, told the court Mr Shabbir was celebrating a birthday with friends in Burton town centre.

Reports say there had been a disagreement with another group of men when a pub was closing but went to get a burger to avoid conflict.

He then went back outside and went to send a text and did not see the car coming.

Oliver drove off from the scene and the car was later found on fire in a country lane in Derby. He was arrested and interviewed the next day.

James Horne, defending, said the 19-year-old had shown remorse for his actions, as well as "shame and regret".