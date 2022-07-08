Play Brightcove video

Police cordoned off an area of Arden Court yesterday as they investigated the incident

A two year old girl was injured after falling from the window of a second-floor flat in Birmingham yesterday.

Police are investigating the incident at Arden Court flats on Church Road in the Perry Barr area of the city.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said the girl was treated at the scene and then taken to Birmingham Children’s Hospital for a further assessment,

In a statement today West Midlands police said, "We were called to Church Road in Perry Barr just before 4.30pm on Wednesday to reports that a girl aged two had fallen from a second-floor window of a property.

She suffered injuries which thankfully are not believed to be life changing or threatening. Inquiries are continuing to establish how the girl fell."

