Watch the moment the tiara was taken - that contributed to the arrest of the culprits

Thieves who stole a priceless tiara from a display case at the Welbeck Estate in Nottinghamshire have been on trial over the act.

Ashley Cumberpatch, Kurtis Dilks and Andrew MacDonald were all unanimously found guilty of their part in the theft of the Portland Tiara, which has never been recovered.

The centre piece of the item is the Portland Diamond - dating from the 19th century, and flanked by smaller diamonds encased in gold and silver.

The robbers burst in to the estate to seize the tiara between 9:45pm and 10pm on Tuesday November 20, 2021, according to Nottinghamshire Police.

The gang cut into cabinets to steal valuable items

CCTV shows as the would-be robbers broke into the Estate using heavy equipment at night. They can be seen using chainsaws to take the wall down.

In a second bit of CCTV, we can see as they use the same equipment to remove a valuable object from a case, whilst wearing what looks like goggles and overalls.

Cumberpatch and MacDonald were also convicted alongside jewellers Tevfik Guccuk and Sercan Evsin, and co-defendant Christopher Yorke, of converting criminal property following the theft.

Prosecutor Michael Brady QC told jurors the items stolen during the burglary were passed to professional handlers Guccuk and Evsin, who were tasked with selling them.

The gang later committed burglaries at various addresses - including at the home of the footballer Ashley Cole.

Robbers left the Estate out of the hole they made in the wall - before leaving in a car

In a final clip, the burglars can be seen leaving out of the hole they made in the side of the building before climbing back over a border fence and leaving in a car.

Police said that within hours of the robberies items stolen - along with those from other raids - were sold to jewellers in London.

