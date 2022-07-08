Woman jailed after taking 150 driving tests for other people

A woman who took around 150 theory and practical tests for other drivers, including some in Birmingham, has been jailed for eight months.

Inderjeet Kaur, 29, admitted to having concluded approximately 150 theory and practical driving tests on behalf of candidates between 2018 and 2020.

Kaur committed the offences throughout England and Wales including Swansea, Carmarthen, Birmingham and around London.

Police say she was offering services to test applicants who had difficulty with the English language.

Suspicion grew by staff at the test centres that Kaur was impersonating genuine candidates while taking the test.

Following a referral from the Driver and Vehicle Standards Agency (DVSA), an investigation was launched by Tarian, the regional organised crime team for southern Wales.

Kaur, from Llanelli, pleaded guilty at Swansea Crown Court on Thursday (July 7) and was sentenced to eight months in prison.