A serving Metropolitan Police officer has been charged with rape after an incident near Newport, Shropshire.

Special constable Paul Hoile was arrested in Benfleet, Essex on Wednesday evening on suspicion of rape, and was charged on Friday.

The incident took took place in Sheriffhales Drive, Lilleshall on Tuesday, West Mercia Police said.

The 40-year-old has been charged with anal rape, two counts of oral rape, and an offence under section four of the Sexual Offences Act.

He will appear at Kidderminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday.

The Met's Directorate of Professional Standards is aware and the officer has been suspended.