The family of a murder victim fatally shot in a car in Birmingham have described him as a 'kind hearted and selfless dad.'

Mohammed Kasim has been named by West Midlands Police as the man who was attacked on Eversley Road in Small Heath on July 7.

The 30 year old, who was nicknamed Kazee, made his own way to Heartlands Hospital with another injured man.

Police say Mr Kasim died despite efforts to save in the hospital car park.

In a statement Mr Kasim's family said: "A kind-hearted, selfless, caring person. An amazing dad, son and brother who will be missed so dearly."No arrests have been made. The investigation remains ongoing.In a statement, police said: "Tributes have been paid to a 'kind-hearted father' as we continue to appeal for information into his fatal shooting in Birmingham. Mohammed Kasim sadly died at Heartlands Hospital during the early hours of yesterday (7 July)."The 30-year-old had made his own way to the hospital shortly after midnight with gun shot injuries along with another man. He remains in hospital but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening."

The shooting happened on Eversley Road, Small Heath, Birmingham, on July 7. Credit: BPM

Police added: "We believe the victim and the other man were in a car on Eversley Road, Small Heath, when they were shot late on Wednesday evening. We've been carrying out CCTV and other enquiries in the area as we seek to establish who was responsible."Following quick-time inquiries we identified a vehicle which was potentially involved and it was found abandoned in Millthorpe Close, Washwood Heath."Further inquiries around the blue Ford Ecosport - which was on false plates - are ongoing as we review all CCTV possibilities."We'd urge anyone who was in the area at the time, and may have dash cam footage, to contact us. We're keen to hear from anyone with information who can help us find who killed Mr Kasim."