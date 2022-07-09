What is Eid Al-Adha and where are celebrations taking place in the Midlands?

By ITV News Central Production Journalist Zahra Fatima

People across the Midlands are coming together to celebrate Eid al-Adha 2022 this weekend, with various congregations, prayers, and festivals.

Eid al-Adha traditionally lasts for four days with the first day marking the end of the yearly Hajj pilgrimage to Mecca.

Eid al-Adha is celebrated on the 10th day of Dhu al-Hijjah which is the twelfth and final month of the Islamic calendar.

It is the second and largest of the two Eid's (which translates as 'feast'/'festival') that Muslim's celebrate each year.

Muslim's follow the lunar calendar where Islamic holidays always fall on the same day. However, this shifts depending on the Gregorian calendar with holidays falling around 11 days earlier each year.

Where are celebrations being held in the West Midlands?

Green Lane Masjid, Small Heath, Birmingham

Green Lane Masjid and Community Centre will be holding Eid celebrations in Small Heath Park for Eid Al-Adha.

They have an expected turnout of more than 10,000 people.

In previous pre-covid years, more than 60,000 people have attended Eid Al-Adha celebrations in the park. It's believed to be the largest Eid gathering in Europe.

People are expected to arrive from 8am on Saturday with the Eid prayer to begin at 9.30am.

There will be a funfair on site too.

Saleem Ahmed, project manager for Eid in the park said:

"Eid is about spending quality time with family, friends and the community at large as a form of worship and a show of unity. We at GLM, look forward to host yet another Eid in the park for all to enjoy!"

Organisers say people from all communities are welcome to attend, observe or enjoy the festivities.

Free parking will be available at St. Andrew's stadium for attendees from 7am to 6pm.

City Central Masjid, Hanley, Stoke-on-Trent

The times for Eid namaz (prayer) at City Central Masjid are 8am, 9.30am and 11am.

People are being asked to arrive early due to crowds expected.

Where are celebrations being held in the East Midlands?

Spinney Hill Park, Leicester

The programme at Spinney Hill Park begins at 8am with Eid prayers to start at 9am. The weather is expected to be warm so there will not be a marquee at the event.

Those who plan to attend are asked to bring their own prayer mats to the park.

The City Retreat, Leicester

The City Retreat is a Leicester-based charity that will be hosting a sermon and Eid prayers on Saturday morning. It will be followed by Eid breakfast for people to enjoy, but pre-booking is essential.

The event will take place on Saturday July 9th from 10am until 2pm at The City Retreat centre on Church Gate, in Leicester city centre. It's a free event and open to all.

Forest Recreation Ground, Nottingham

The largest congregation to be taking place in Nottingham will be the morning of Sunday 10 July.

Organised by the Karnia Institute, the event at Nottingham's Forest Recreation Ground will start with prayers at 9.30am. People are reminded to bring their own prayer mat.

What is Eid al-Adha?

Eid al-Adha or 'the festival of sacrifice' is the second and larger of the two islamic celebrations.

It follows the islamic story of the Prophet Ibrahim (or Abraham in the Old Testament).

The Quran narrates the story of Prophet Abraham who had reached old age and was still childless. He spent many years praying for the gift of a righteous child to continue his progeny- and was eventually granted a son - Ishmael.

However, in a dream he was later commanded by God to sacrifice his son.

Despite the heartbreaking request, it is narrated that the noble father and son without question both submitted to the will of God. However, before Abraham could carry out the act, God instead ransomed Ishmael with a lamb in his place.

"We called to him: O Abraham: You have indeed fulfilled the vision. Lo! Thus do We reward the good. Lo! That verily was a clear test." (Quran 37:104-106)

How is Eid al' Adha celebrated?

To mark this event, every year the act of Qurbani (sacrifice) is carried out - slaughtering an animal as a reminder of Prophet Abraham's sacrifice and then evenly distributing the meat between family, friends/neighbours and the poor and needy.

The act of Qurbani (sacrifice) is carried out following the Eid Salaah (Eid Prayers) which takes place on the morning of Eid.

Traditionally the day is spent celebrating with family and friends and wearing new clothes.

Greetings of "Eid Mubarak" are typically given to one another. It translates as "blessed festival/feast" or "Happy Eid".

What is the difference between Eid al Adha' and Eid al' Fitr

Eid Al-Fitr, or 'Festival of Breaking Fast' is the smaller of the two Eid's and marks the end of the holy month of Ramadan.

It fell on May 2nd earlier this year.

Ramadan is the ninth month of the islamic calendar. The holy month is a time where Muslims around the world fast from dawn to dusk to renew their focus on developing a deeper relationship with God.

They are encouraged to spend their time in spiritual reflection and giving increased charity as well as trying to give up bad habits.

Ramadan lasts for 29 or 30 days. It lasts until the sighting of the next crescent moon which marks the end of the islamic month and arrival of Shawwal (the 10th month).

Therefore, the exact day of Eid Al-Fitr is dependent on moon sightings. This only becomes clear in the day and hours leading up to the end of Ramadan.