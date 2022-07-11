A teenager has pleaded not guilty to the murder of a 15-year-old boy who was stabbed to death in Wolverhampton.

The 16-year-old defendant also denied unlawful possession of a knife when he appeared before a judge at the city’s Crown Court on Monday.

Prosecutors allege the youth was in possession of the weapon on May 27 this year when Zane Smart was fatally stabbed in the Pendeford area.

The accused, who cannot be named because of his age, made an application for bail, which was refused.

At the end of the short hearing, the Recorder of Wolverhampton, Judge Michael Chambers QC, told the defendant: "Your case is going to be adjourned for trial.

"As currently listed that will take place on February 6th.

"You have a right to give evidence at your trial. In the meantime you must remain in custody, which in your case is secure local authority accommodation."