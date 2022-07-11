Two 17-year-old boys have been arrested after a man was assaulted in Arnold in Nottinghamshire.

The victim was taken to Queen’s Medical Centre with injuries that are not life-altering or life-threatening.

A second man received minor injuries in the same incident but did not require hospital treatment.

Police are now investigating the incident which happened on Coppice Road at around 8 in the evening on Saturday 9 July 2022.

Both teenagers are being held on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

Detective Sergeant Lauren Morgan, of Nottinghamshire Police, said: "A team of detectives have been working hard to establish the full circumstances of this incident since it happened on Saturday evening.

"Those enquiries are ongoing but good progress has been made and two 17-year-old boys have been arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm with intent.

"We have spoken to a number of witnesses and officers are continue to trawl CCTV footage as we continue to piece together what happened and who was responsible.

"I would continue to appeal for anyone who may have seen something or has information that could assist to investigation, who has yet to speak to officers, to please come forward.

"We are also keen to trace anyone who was driving in the area and might have dash cam footage that could assist our enquiries.

"Scenes were in place as we gathered evidence and I appreciate this may have caused concern for members of the public.

"I would like to reassure them that we have officers in the area and anyone who is concerned can approach them."