A level two weather warning has been issued by the Meteorological Office for the Midlands.

It comes as areas in the region are expected to reach soaring temperatures of up to 30 degrees this week, making the region hotter than Los Angeles on certain days.

The weather is going to slowly increase throughout the week, peaking over the weekend and early next week where we could see record-breaking temperatures.

As we enjoy the hot weather, it is important to stay safe.

Credit: PA IMAGES

Where and when is going to be warmest?

East Midlands:

Nottingham:

Temperatures are expected to reach 32 degrees celsius in Nottingham this weekend, making it one of the warmest places in the Midlands. The lowest temperatures will be 23 degrees on Wednesday and 22 degrees on Thursday.

Derby:

Derby is expected to reach highs of 31 degrees celsius this weekend coming up. The week will be slightly cloudier with temperatures as low as 21 degrees on Thursday. This Wednesday will be similar, but less cloudy.

Leicester:

Similarly to Derby, temperatures in Leicester are expected to reach 31 degrees celsius over the weekend. The lowest temperatures will be 22 degrees on Thursday, with very little sun.

Credit: PA IMAGES

West Midlands:

Birmingham:

Temperatures will reach 30 degrees celsius in Birmingham this week. It will be cloudier on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures of 21 and 22 degrees. However, it will reach again over the weekend and into next week.

Shropshire:

Shropshire will see the highest temperatures of 30 degrees later this week on Sunday. Throughout the week it will be much cloudier with lows of 21 degrees on Thursday.

Staffordshire

Staffordshire will see highs of 29 degrees and lows of 19 degrees celsius this week. The highest temperatures on Sunday, and the lowest on Thursday.

What should you do during a heatwave?

Avoid drinking alcohol and instead drink plenty of water

Never leave children, pets or anyone else in a closed, parked vehicle

Apply suncream, and wear sunglasses and a hat to protect your skin

Avoid exercising in the hottest parts of the day

Should you go outside during a heatwave?

Stay indoors where possible, as your home will be cooler than outside

Close curtains in rooms that face the Sun, this will keep your house cooler

If you go outside, walk in the shade

Try to keep out of the sun between 11am-3pm, which is the hottest part of the day Credit: PA Images

What are the dangers of heatwaves?

Don't go into open water like rivers or reservoirs to cool down

People who live alone, elderly people and those with underlying health conditions may struggle to keep cool and hydrated, so make sure to help them

How can I stay safe in a heatwave?

During the soaring temperatures, it's vital people drink plenty of water and stay hydrated, use sun cream.

And if you're thinking of getting the barbecue out, make sure food is cooked properly.

People are urged to avoid swimming in rivers and reservoirs to cool off. If you want to cool off, do so at a supervised pool, like those at a leisure centres.

What is a heatwave?

In the Midlands, a heatwave occurs when there is at least three consecutive days of 26 degrees.

In comparison, London needs at least three consecutive days of 28 degrees.

Areas in the North of England like Manchester and Yorkshire would need to reach 25 degrees for at least three consecutive days to have a heatwave.

Pollen warnings:

With warmer weather comes warnings of higher pollen levels across the Midlands.

Hay fever advice:

St Johns Ambulance service has issued advice to the roughly 10 million people who suffer with hay fever in England.

1) It is recommended to start taking hay fever medications a few weeks before the pollen season starts. Use a pollen calendar as a tool to guide you.

2) Speak to your pharmacist for the best advice on treatments, for example, whether to take oral medication or put treatments directly on the eyes or nose.

3) Regular vacuuming and damp-dusting can help keep the levels of pollen down in your home.

4) Some vacuum cleaners come with a HEPA filter that can reduce the levels even more.

5) Putting vaseline around your nostrils can help trap pollen.

6) Wear wrap-around sunglasses, since this can prevent the pollen getting to your eyes and irritating them.

Credit: PA IMAGES

When should I see my GP?

St Johns Ambulance says you should see your GP if your symptoms are not responding to the treatments advised by a pharmacist.

You should also consult your doctor if you're asthmatic and noticing your chest is tight and you have a persistent cough.

A GP may also prescribe other treatments such as a steroid nasal spray. You may be referred to an allergy specialist in some severe cases.