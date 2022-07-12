Murder investigation launched after shots fired near Birmingham petrol station

A man has died after a shooting at a petrol station in Birmingham.

He's not been formally identified by police, who responded to shots fired in Hockley just after 6:30 PM last night. The man was given first aid but died at the scene.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing four or five people running away from the scene following the incident.

Credit: SnapperSK

Two men were arrested nearby and have been taken into custody.

There have been a number of incidents involving guns in Birmingham over recent weeks, and West Midlands police recently upped patrolling in the city in a bid to reassure residents.

Detective Inspector Laura Harrison said, “It is too early to speculate on whether this is linked to any other incident, but our message is clear – we will not tolerate violence in our city.

Another young man has sadly lost his life and another family will be grieving the loss of their loved one."