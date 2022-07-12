Drivers at West Midlands Trains and Chiltern Railway have voted to strike in a dispute over pay. There are concerns strikes could take place during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games.

Members of the rail union Aslef say they've had their real-term pay cut over the past three years and are taking industrial action.

Strikes could happen in the next weeks, and West Midlands Mayor Andy Street fears workers might walk out during the city's biggest ever sporting event.

Mr Street recognised why workers plan to strike but urges them to help the Games run smoothly.

Mr Street said a strike by Aslef members who work for the West Midlands trains could be 'very serious' for people 'relying on a good reliable service.'

With fears that the strikes could take place during the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games Mr Street said, "I want to say, let us please runs these Games without any rail strikes."

"This has been five years in the making. It's the biggest sporting event that Birmingham and the West Midlands has ever hosted."

"It's going to be a celebration for the city, the region, the country, the world really and so much has been prepared."

Workers for West Midlands Railway have voted to strike over pay Credit: ITV News Central

"We call it a games for everyone and what we must not have is people not being able to get here and the venues."

Over a million people are expected to visit the host city during the games. Mr Street asked workers not to strike during one of the busiest times of the year for Birmingham.

Tickets purchased for all Commonwealth events include free public transport.

Mr Street is urging people to continue using public transport and plan ahead.

Strikes over pay and conditions for the Rail, Maritime and Transport union (RMT) crippled services across the region last month.

Mr Street has urged rail workers not to strike during the games over fears thousands of spectators will not be able to attend because of transport troubles.

He said, "any union is able to vote in this way. It's absolutely within the law, and the national negotiators for both sides have already been discussing it."

"I understand how we're at where we're at but please do not call your strike for the games, because this will damage all those people who want to celebrate in the West Midlands. "

Mick Whelan, general secretary of Aslef, said, "Strike action is always the last resort for this trade union, but many of our members have not had a pay rise since 2019."

"Our members were proud to get fellow key workers and essential goods around the country during the pandemic."

"We're proud to continue to serve passengers as they come back to our railway, but our hard-working rail workers will not accept real-terms pay cuts year after year."