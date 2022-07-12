What are the recommendations from Telford child sex abuse inquiry?

ITV News Central has analysed the key recommendations revealed in the Telford Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) report.

The report, chaired by Tom Crowther QC and released today (12 July), examines years of investigations of abuse in Telford, dating back to the 1980s.

More than 1,000 children were found to have been sexually exploited and abused in the Shropshire town.

Mr Crowther found key local authorities and agencies were not only aware of the abuse, but failed to investigate - which "emboldened" perpetrators and left children unprotected.

Recommendations were made to a range of key stakeholders and agencies including Telford and Wrekin Council, West Mercia Police (WMP) as well as clinical commissioning groups (CCGs).

The report found information sharing between stakeholders had been "insufficient" and "ineffective" and highlighted the need for frequent multi-agency information sharing through the formation of a new group.

Agency communication was concerning

The report recommends the formation of a ‘Joint CSE Review Group’ which will collate data from individual agencies and publish an annual report with incidents, trends and key statistics.

"Concern around data sharing” and confidentiality has been a particular problem, making practitioners uncertain about when they should and shouldn't share information. Thus, regular information training programmes should be implemented to better navigate this.

All relevant agencies should ensure there is a protocol in place for situations where immediate action is essential, so as to not cause un-necessary delays due to lack of clarity over what information must be shared and when.

There are currently no mechanisms in place by which the council or police are able to determine whether a complainant of exploitation relates to a known HIV positive perpetrator. Recommends this gap is immediately addressed by relevant agencies.

Parents of exploited children often felt helpless and without support as their complaints were not properly dealt with. Complaint data should thereby be published as part of the Review Group's annual report as a means to monitor the effectiveness of services by stakeholders.

Health training around sexual exploitation is ineffective and needs improving

Training and guidance around child sexual exploitation is not effective enough when it simply disseminates information, i.e. through leaflets and talks.

Instead, training needs engagement, testing and monitoring of its application. Details of this for each stakeholder should also be included in the annual report.

Reluctance from the council to engage with agencies

Defensiveness: Reluctance from the council to engage with voluntary, charitable or non- statutory agencies. Expertise from the third sector who have a long standing history in working to address sexual abuse and exploitation should be used.

Councils should ensure safe taxi operation

Many witnesses called for new safety legislation so that taxi drivers are only able to operate in areas they are licensed to. Credit: PA Images

Witnesses recommend taxi drivers should only be able to operate in areas they are licensed to. Although a matter for central government, it is recommended the council seek an agreement with neighbouring authorities for stricter information sharing agreements, a joint enforcement protocol and common licensing pricing structure. This would serve as a national example of good practice.

The council should publicise the high standard which Telford Taxis are held and raise awareness of how to recognise a locally licensed taxi. The council’s taxis licensing has for some years included CSE awareness training. This training could be useful if offered to neighbouring authorities and to individual drivers who sought the accreditation.

Should recognise the value of the public as an information source for enforcement and commit to publicising what is expected of taxi drivers and how members of the public can raise concerns. Consideration should be given to instant reporting by way of text or online services.

The public has the right to know whether its Licensing Team is effective. They should regularly publish details of the number of complaints it has received about taxi drivers, the nature of those complaints and their results.

West Mercia Police should have implemented specialist CSE team quicker

West Mercia Police has apologised Credit: PA Images

The West Mercia Police CSE Team is relatively recent. The report concludes there should have been a specialist CSE team sooner, particularly as there had previously been a Sexual Offences Investigation Team in 2007, which did not continue after Chalice.

The CSE team remit has broadened to cover criminal exploitation more generally. However, there are concerns that the team might if charged with other responsibilities lose its essential focus. Recommends that WMP commit to its continuation and preservation of current budget, officer/staff numbers and workloads.

Effective collection and use of data is essential in providing an accurate picture of CSE and its trends. The report concludes WMP did not use intelligence marker system to its full extend and that following the conclusions of a 2018 review of WMP's practice, it is not clear whether the markers were properly applied. Recommends a review of practice and records to ensure appropriate and consistent use.

How has West Mercia Police responded?

West Mercia Police in a statement made an "unequivocal apology" for serious failings towards victims and survivors of child sexual exploitation in Telford over the past 30 years.

Speaking on behalf of the force, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Cooper said: "I would like to say sorry. Sorry to the survivors and all those affected by child exploitation in Telford.

"While there were no findings of corruption, our actions fell far short of the help and protection you should have had from us, it was unacceptable, we let you down."

The force said it would now be taking time to reflect carefully on the recommendations made.

“Whilst we are in a different place now, there are no excuses for the past.

“What I can give you are assurances that we have made vast improvements to the way we tackle these crimes, but we cannot and will not stop there.

“We’re absolutely committed to continually looking to improve our approach.

“The way we work with other agencies has evolved and we now work better together so that we can act quickly to safeguard children at risk of being targeted and prevent harm whenever we can.”

What has Telford and Wrekin Council said?

The Telford inquiry released today found that more than 1,000 children were found to have been sexually exploited and abused Credit: PA Images

In a statement, Telford and Wrekin Council has said it “apologises wholeheartedly” to the victims of child sex abuse.

The statement read: “We apologise wholeheartedly to victims and survivors for the pain they have gone through and thank them for sharing their experiences with the inquiry, which must have been incredibly difficult to do.

“Child sexual exploitation is a vile crime that disgusts us and all right thinking people.

The independent inquiry acknowledges we have made significant improvements in recent years.

“We are working very hard, day in and day out, to provide the best possible support for victims of this crime. We will continue to work alongside and listen to victims and survivors.

“Telford & Wrekin Council commissioned the report that dates back to 1989 and accept the inquiry’s recommendations, many of which we are already carrying out.”

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting: