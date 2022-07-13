The victim of the Lozells murder which shook Birmingham was aged just 16, police have confirmed.

The teenager, who has yet to be named by police, died despite the efforts of armed response officers, who attempted to resuscitate him in Lozells, Birmingham, at about 6.50pm on Tuesday.

West Midlands Police also confirmed a boy aged only 12 had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man, who is in hospital with an arm injury, on suspicion of murder.

The force said in a statement: "The victim has been identified as a local 16-year-old boy.

"Witnesses describe hearing gunshots nearby and over 20 minutes later the teen was found stabbed in Nursery Road near Burbury Street.

"Our armed response officers performed CPR until ambulance colleagues arrived, but sadly nothing could be done to save him and he died at the scene."

The boy’s family have been informed and are being supported by specialist liaison officers.

A police cordon remains in place in the Lozells area in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

Police appealed for calm following the death, the latest in a string of violent crimes which left a much-loved dad dead last week and a number of others injured in shootings.

Officers could not say whether any of the incidents were linked. Roads in Lozells were still sealed off this afternoon as officers continued their investigations at the scene.

Residents were told to expect a larger-than-usual police presence in the coming days.

Officers have also arrested two boys, 12 and 15, on suspicion of violent disorder.

Commenting on the inquiry, Detective Inspector Laura Harrison said: "Our officers have worked through the night to speak to witnesses and gather evidence and CCTV.

"We have made good progress but it is still too early to say if this is connected in any way to other incidents in the last few days."

The attack happened near a petrol station in the Lozells area in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

Detective Harrison adds: "We know there were others involved and we need to speak to anyone with information who hasn’t already spoken to us.

"This community is understandably shaken by the death of a teenage boy in broad daylight. This violence on our streets has to stop and we will continue to work them to disrupt and deter violent crime."

Chief Inspector James Spencer, who is responsible for policing in Birmingham, added: "We’re asking for calm within our communities.

"Murder is the most devastating crime which causes significant distress for the families and friends of the loved one they have lost, the wider community and us as officers who investigate these tragic circumstances."