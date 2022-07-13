Double child killer Colin Pitchfork to face fresh parole hearing

Double Child killer Colin Pitchfork is due to make a fresh bid to be released from prison later this year, MPs have heard.

Speaking to the prime minister during PMQs today, the MP for South Leicestershire, Alberto Costa, raised the issue saying Pitchfork has another Parole Board hearing scheduled for September.

Mr Costa said he has communicated with the prime minister on "numerous occasions" about the matter, with Boris Johnson "reassuring he would do everything in his power to deal with the situation".

He went on to ask the PM to today confirm if, before he leaves office, the government will make all the necessary submissions to the parole board "to make sure this dangerous man is kept behind bars".

In response, the prime minister said he and Justice Secretary Dominic Raab will be submitting their views on the case before the Parole Board hearing takes place.

Pitchfork was jailed for life after raping and strangling two 15-year-olds, Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth, in Leicestershire in 1983 and 1986.

He was released in September last year but two months later he was back behind bars after probation staff raised concerns about his behaviour.

Mr Costa told the House of Commons: "The convicted double child rapist and murderer Colin Pitchfork was granted parole last year by the independent Parole Board in the face of enormous opposition from whistleblowers and my South Leicestershire constituents.

"Only two months after he was released, he was recalled to prison for having breached his licence conditions, he has another Parole Board hearing scheduled for September", he added.

Lynda Mann and Dawn Ashworth were 15-years-old when they were murdered in the 1980s. Credit: PA

Mr Johnson, in his reply, paid tribute to the victims and their families, saying "our thoughts are of course with the victims of Pitchfork".

"I can tell the House that the Deputy Prime Minister (Dominic Raab) will be submitting his views on the Pitchfork case to the Parole Board before his hearing."

He added: "There's also a root-and-branch review of the parole system currently underway, which includes plans for greater ministerial oversight for the most serious offenders and we'll be bringing that forward as soon as parliamentary time allows."

A Parole Board spokesperson previously said: “Parole Board panels rely heavily on the evidence of professional witnesses who have the benefit of monitoring and working closely with an offender throughout their sentence.

“The Parole Board’s judicial decision to release Mr Pitchfork was made in May (2021) and followed consideration of extensive evidence from his community probation officer, prison probation officer and prison psychologist, who all supported his release. The Secretary of State at the time was also represented at the hearing and did not oppose release at the hearing."