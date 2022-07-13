'I'll never escape' - Telford student speaks out about decade of sexual abuse
Lewis Warner speaks to Samantha Smith, a sexual abuse survivor who has waived her right to anonymity to tell her story.
A woman who was sexually abused for a decade as a child in Telford says the report into the sex abuse scandal in the Shropshire town is the only vindication she's had.
Samantha Smith waived her right to anonymity to tell ITV News Central her story.
From the age of five, she was groomed and repeatedly raped until she was 15. Nobody was ever jailed for what happened to her.
The independent Inquiry, published on Tuesday, found more than 1,000 children had been sexually exploited in the town, over a period of more than 30 years.
It highlighted how abuse was ignored, victims were blamed, and people were discouraged from speaking out.
Now 20-years-old, and studying law at Durham University, Samantha says she still fears her abusers.
"I still worry that I'm going to see them in the street one day. That I'm going to bump into them while I'm doing my grocery shopping.
"Every back of a person's head that I see that could match one of my abusers makes my heart stop and my throat clag up."
"It makes me fear that I'll never truly escape", she adds.
West Mercia Police has officially apologised to survivors and says it's made vast improvements in how it handles these crimes. Telford and Wrekin council has also apologised and says it's working day in and day out to provide support, and that significant improvements have been made in recent years.
However, on Wednesday, West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner said he couldn't guarantee that a similar scandal wouldn't happen again in the future.
"Honestly as hard as it is to hear that young girls could still be groomed, raped, exploited, abused and potentially even murdered by adult men, I would prefer the candour that the Police and Crime Commissioner has shown", says Samantha.
"Frankly, the only way that change is going to happen is if those at the very top accept responsibility for the failings of the past and the failings of the present", she adds.
If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting:
West Mercia Police - Have specially trained officers who will listen to you and treat you with sensitivity and compassion, click here
Voluntary organisations, such as Rape Crisis, The Survivors Trust and Woman's aid.
The Rape Crisis national freephone helpline on 0808 802 9999 (12 to 2.30pm and 7 to 9.30pm every day of the year).
A hospital accident and emergency (A&E) department. A doctor or practice nurse at your GP surgery.
A genitourinary medicine (GUM) or sexual health clinic, a contraceptive clinic, young people's service.
For mental health advice, Samaritans operate a 24-hour service available every day of the year, by calling 116 123. If you prefer to write down how you’re feeling, or if you’re worried about being overheard on the phone, you can email Samaritans at jo@samaritans.org
Papyrus offers mental health support for children and young people under the age of 35 over the phone on 0800 068 41 41 between 9am – midnight every day of the year. If you would rather text you can do so on 07786 209697 or send an email to pat@papyrus-uk.org