Play Brightcove video

Lewis Warner speaks to Samantha Smith, a sexual abuse survivor who has waived her right to anonymity to tell her story.

A woman who was sexually abused for a decade as a child in Telford says the report into the sex abuse scandal in the Shropshire town is the only vindication she's had.

Samantha Smith waived her right to anonymity to tell ITV News Central her story.

From the age of five, she was groomed and repeatedly raped until she was 15. Nobody was ever jailed for what happened to her.

The independent Inquiry, published on Tuesday, found more than 1,000 children had been sexually exploited in the town, over a period of more than 30 years.

It highlighted how abuse was ignored, victims were blamed, and people were discouraged from speaking out.

Now 20-years-old, and studying law at Durham University, Samantha says she still fears her abusers.

Play Brightcove video

"I still worry that I'm going to see them in the street one day. That I'm going to bump into them while I'm doing my grocery shopping.

"Every back of a person's head that I see that could match one of my abusers makes my heart stop and my throat clag up."

"It makes me fear that I'll never truly escape", she adds.

West Mercia Police has officially apologised to survivors and says it's made vast improvements in how it handles these crimes. Telford and Wrekin council has also apologised and says it's working day in and day out to provide support, and that significant improvements have been made in recent years.

However, on Wednesday, West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner said he couldn't guarantee that a similar scandal wouldn't happen again in the future.

"Honestly as hard as it is to hear that young girls could still be groomed, raped, exploited, abused and potentially even murdered by adult men, I would prefer the candour that the Police and Crime Commissioner has shown", says Samantha.

"Frankly, the only way that change is going to happen is if those at the very top accept responsibility for the failings of the past and the failings of the present", she adds.

If you or someone you know is affected by the issues raised in this article, you can get help by contacting: