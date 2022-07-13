Play Brightcove video

Lewis Warner speaks to West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner and Samantha Smith, a sexual abuse survivor who waived her right to anonymity to tell her story.

West Mercia's Police and Crime Commissioner says he can't guarantee the scandal of child grooming, exploitation and abuse in Telford won't happen again.

John Campion told ITV News Central he "can't guarantee that it won't happen again", as changes in society and the growth of the internet have changed how crimes are committed.

His comments come as an Independent Inquiry, published on Tuesday, found more than 1,000 children had been sexually exploited in the Shropshire town, over a period of more than 30 years.

Speaking to ITV News Central, Mr Campion said: "I'm sorry this has happened, I'm sorry that not only victims but their friends and families have been let down."

"I'm sorry that today I can't guarantee that it won't happen again", he adds.

Mr Campion continued: "Not only is society changing crimes within our society are changing.

"We saw during lockdown society change and indeed the way people were exploited changed, with more use of online and others."

"I want to make sure West Mercia Police is match fit, not only for the issues now but also the issues into the future", he adds.

The independent inquiry into the Telford child sex abuse scandal highlighted how abuse was ignored, victims were blamed, and people were discouraged from speaking out.

What were the key findings from the report?

More than a thousand Telford children were exploited over decades;

Obvious child sexual exploitation was ignored;

Information was not properly shared between agencies;

Key agencies dismissed child exploitation as “child prostitution”;

Key agencies blamed children, not perpetrators, for exploitation;

Exploitation was not investigated because of nervousness about race;

Teachers and youth workers were discouraged from reporting child sexual exploitation;

Offenders were emboldened and exploitation continued for years without concerted response;.

The CSE response came from committed individuals not from top-down directives;

Even after Operation Chalice, WMP and the Council scaled down their specialist Child Sexual Exploitation (CSE) teams to virtual zero - to save money

Survivors are now pushing for all of the recommendations to be implemented.

One sexual abuse survivor, Samantha Smith, waived her right to anonymity to tell ITV News Central her story.

From the age of five, she was groomed and repeatedly raped until she was 15. Nobody was ever jailed for what happened to her.

Now 20-years-old, and studying law at Durham University, Ms Smith says the report is the only vindication she's ever received.

"I still worry that I'm going to see them in the street one day. That I'm going to bump into them while I'm doing my grocery shopping."

West Mercia Police has officially apologised to survivors and says it's made vast improvements in how it handles these crimes.

The force added that their actions “fell far short of the help and protection you should have had from us”.

Speaking on behalf of the force, Assistant Chief Constable Richard Cooper, said: "I would like to say sorry. Sorry to the survivors and all those affected by child sexual exploitation in Telford.

"While there were no findings of corruption, our actions fell far short of the help and protection you should have had from us, it was unacceptable, we let you down.

"It is important we now take time to reflect critically and carefully on the context of the report and the recommendations that have been made." Telford and Wrekin council has also apologised and says it's working day in and day out to provide support, and that significant improvements have been made in recent years.

In a statement, the council said: "We apologise wholeheartedly to victims and survivors for the pain they have gone through and thank them for sharing their experiences with the inquiry, which must have been incredibly difficult to do.

"Child sexual exploitation is a vile crime that disgusts us and all right thinking people."