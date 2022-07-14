Play Brightcove video

Phil Brewster reports

Farmers in the Midlands are warning that the soaring temperatures are burning up their crops.

As the heat rises, so do the worries of farmer Des Allen. The lack of rain in recent weeks has left fields at Drove Cottage Farm near Newark in Nottinghamshire parched.

This had lead, Des to harvest some crops a week earlier than normal.

But his Soya bean and Sugar beet crops could be in trouble.

Temperatures next week are set to rise again - with 36 degrees earmarked, it could have huge implications for his crops and livestock.

Des said: "The grass is all gone, so we are having to fed the sheep the winter rations to keep them going. So that's obviously added costs and as far as the pigs, it's just a question of keeping them comfortable, making sure they have some pigs outdoors, making sure that they've got wallers to make sure they can have a mud bath, which pigs are really vulnerable to sun burn and that protects them for that."

As well harvest issues, Des is worried about his fields on Drove Cottage Farm. He said they are so dry that they're like a giant tinderbox and that one small spark could set it all alight.

The National Farmers Union is concerned that farmers are working long hours in high temperatures & direct sunlight could impact the health and wellbeing of their members.

Andrew Williamson said: "We can limit our exposure at midday sun and work, start earlier in the day or maybe work later in the evening."