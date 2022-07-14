Skip to content

Central Lobby July 2022: Turmoil in government as the Tories look to select a new Prime Minister

On Central Lobby in July, Alison Mackenzie is joined by three Midlands politicians for a particularly lively debate on the tussle for power at the very top of Government, with the Conservative Party looking to select a new leader, and Prime Minister, following Boris Johnson's drawn-out resignation.

Whoever the new leader is, they'll have a very busy in-tray, and our panel discusses the key issues they'll need to deal with first.

Alison's guests this month:

  • Jack Brereton MP - Stoke-on-Trent South (Conservative)

  • Steve McCabe MP - Birmingham Selly Oak (Labour)

  • Cllr Paul Hartshorn - Blaby District Council (Liberal Democrat)

