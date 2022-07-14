Families in Lozells say they are fearing for their children's lives after a 16-year-old boy died following a stabbing near their homes.

The teenager, who has yet to be named by police, died despite the efforts of armed response officers.

They attempted to resuscitate him following the incident in the inner Birmingham area, at about 6.50pm Tuesday, 12 July.

Two boys, aged 12 and 15, have been arrested for violent disorder, and a 19-year-old man is in hospital with an arm injury, but remains under arrest on suspicion of murder.

'I am very scared, my daughters were inside, they were very scared.'

Play Brightcove video

Mohammed Miah's home is near where the stabbing took place.

He said: "I'm very scared about this. My two daughters were inside, they phoned me many times (saying) 'daddy come back home'.

"It's always happening.

"I like there to be safety for everyone, for the community."

Meanwhile, Lozells councillor Waseem Zaffar says the age of those allegedly involved was a "major concern."

Councillor Waseem Zaffar admits 'I couldn't give give parents the reassurance.'

Play Brightcove video

Mr Zaffar adds: "This is a deep-rooted issue that we need seriously need to take a look at.

"I was just talking to a mother, who lives a few hundred yards away from where this happened, what she was expecting me to say, to reassure - I couldn't give her the reassurance.

"They are living in fear, and that should not be happening in Lozells, it shouldn't be happening in Birmingham, it shouldn't be happening in society."

Syed Haque also lives nearby and explained that he is very worried for his family.

He said: "We are, because 18-years-old, 12-years-old - I'm very scared for everyone."

A neighbour feels 'scared for everyone.'

Play Brightcove video

Chief Inspector James Spencer, responsible for policing in Birmingham, said: "We’re asking for calm within our communities.

"Murder is the most devastating crime which causes significant distress for the families and friends of the loved one they have lost, the wider community and us as officers who investigate these tragic circumstances.

"We’re dedicated to providing the most compassionate and respectful support during our investigation to the victims’ families as we recognise this is often during their very worst times.

"We always want to find those responsible and seek to charge and put them before the courts.

"We work closely with a range of partners to try and better understand violence and why it is present within our society with a view to warning people of the dangers and heart-breaking consequences."