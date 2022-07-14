A mum-of-three has said she is scared to go outside of her home in Lozells in Birmingham with her children after a 16-year-old boy was fatally killed nearby.

Shamsun Choudhury said the community was "shocked and appalled" following the young death.

The teenager, who has yet to be named by police, died despite the efforts of armed response officers, who attempted to resuscitate him in Lozells, Birmingham, at about 6.50pm on Tuesday.

A 12-year-old was one of three arrested in connection.

Ms Choudhury lives a street away from where the 16-year-old boy died. She now fears her children could be caught up in violence.

She said: "I’m literally scared to walk with my children."

"I’ve told them not to go out and to stay at home because you don’t know if you’re going to get caught in the crossfire."

"The incident happened in broad daylight at the busiest time of day. I was there just yesterday - it could have been me," she adds.

The attack happened near a petrol station in the Lozells area in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

'Birmingham is starting to feel like America'

Ms Choudhury continued: "I feel so sorry for the young man and I feel angry it keeps happening.

"Birmingham is starting to feel like America with all these shootings and stabbings. It’s become normal."

"Police say they are there but I don’t see them anywhere - they’re not doing enough. You only see them when an incident like this happens.

"Me and all my neighbours feel so intimidated - I have elderly neighbours who are scared to go out. We’re scared for our lives.

"It’s another young life gone. Something needs to be done - we need more police but we also need to get to the route of why this is happening."

A police cordon remains in place in the Lozells area in Birmingham Credit: BPM Media

It was the second fatal attack in Birmingham in less than a week with two men shot, and one killed, in Eversley Road, Small Heath, in the early hours of Thursday, July 7.

Ms Choudhury is calling for more youth centres in Lozells.

She said: "Young people need somewhere to go now the weather is nice rather than just hanging out in parks. I feel for the parents of the young man who have just found out that their son is dead - it’s every parent's nightmare."

West Midlands Police confirmed a boy aged only 12 had been arrested in connection with the attack.

Officers have arrested a 19-year-old man, who is in hospital with an arm injury, on suspicion of murder.

Police have appealed for calm following the death, the latest in a string of violent crimes which left a much-loved dad dead last week and a number of others injured in shootings.

West Midlands Police also confirmed a boy aged only 12 had been arrested in connection with the attack. Credit: BPM Media

Chief Insp James Spencer, responsible for policing in Birmingham said: "Murder is the most devastating crime which causes significant distress for the families and friends of the loved one they have lost, the wider community and us as officers who investigate these tragic circumstances.

"We’re dedicated to providing the most compassionate and respectful support during our investigation to the victims’ families as we recognise this is often during their very worst times.

"We always want to find those responsible and seek to charge and put them before the courts.

"We work closely with a range of partners to try and better understand violence and why it is present within our society with a view to warning people of the dangers and heart-breaking consequences."