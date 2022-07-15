Refuse collection workers in the West Midlands are set to go on strike in the opening week of the Commonwealth Games.

Members of the GMB union say they'll strike on July the 28th, the day the Games open in Birmingham. Action will continue the following day, and on the fourth, fifth, and eighth of August.

The union said private contractor Serco, which runs refuse collection services across Sandwell, had offered a real terms pay cut to workers.

Justine Jones, Midlands organiser for the Union, said, “Strike action is a last resort, but Serco top brass have forced the hand of hundreds of hard-working local refuse workers...Our members have asked for nothing more than a fair pay rise."

She added that “the eyes of the world will be on our area during the Commonwealth Games, it’s a shame that Serco have put the bottom line before their own workforce and community in this way.

“This is a big distraction from the Games and we hope Serco see sense and urgently bring a pay offer to the table that reflects the hard work and dedication of our members.”

Train workers affiliated to the RMT Union went on strike in June - and further days of action are planned Credit: PA

Serco have yet to publicly comment on the Union's plan to strike.

The news that bin workers comes on top of rail strikes planned for the Games period.

Yesterday train drivers at eight rail companies said they would stage a 24-hour Saturday strike later this month during the first weekend of the Games due to pay disputes.

Members of Aslef at Arriva Rail London, Chiltern Railways, Greater Anglia, Great Western, Hull Trains, LNER, Southeastern and West Midlands Trains will walk out on July 30.

The transport secretary called the Union's decision disappointing, but further strikes are still set to go ahead later on in the summer - leading to fears of further disruption.

