The family of a woman who was murdered by her husband and dumped in a septic tank have said they are "relieved there is finally justice" for their aunt.

David Venables, 89, was convicted of murdering Brenda at Worcestershire Crown Court on Friday (15 July).

He had gone unpunished for his crime for more than 40 years, after killing his wife on 3 or 4 May 1982.

His legal team argued infamous serial killer Fred West had links with the village of Kempsey, where Brenda disappeared - but a jury took 17 hours to find Venables guilty of murder.

Mrs Venables’ nieces and nephews said in a statement: “We are relieved that today, after a wait of 40 years, at last there is justice for Brenda.

Brenda Venables pictured during a holiday in Perthshire Credit: Family handout/PA

“Venables can no longer get away with having murdered his wife, the hiding of her body, and all his deceit, lies and fabrications.”

The family expressed their thanks to the “many people who have worked hard over the last three years to bring about justice for Brenda".

They said: “Our heartfelt thanks to the member of the public who found her remains three years ago. And thank you to our family and friends for your support and understanding as the search for justice for Brenda increasingly took over our lives in the last three years.”

At the start of the trial, prosecutor Michael Burrows QC said Venables had “got away with murder” for nearly 40 years after dumping his wife in the septic tank close to Quaking House Farm.

Her skull and other bones were discovered during work to empty the underground chamber on July 12 2019, six years after Venables had sold the property for more than £460,000.

Speaking on behalf of West Mercia Police, Detective Sergeant James Beard said Brenda was murdered by the man who "was meant to care for her most".

He said: “We very much welcome the verdict and that justice has now been done.

“The terrible truth is that Brenda was killed by the person who was meant to care for her most. He then let her family and friends go for so long not knowing what happened to her.

“They were robbed of a sister and auntie and left without closure for 40 years.

“We cannot begin to imagine the pain that must have caused them and I’d like to commend them for the courage and dignity they have shown throughout the investigation and the court proceedings.”

Venables has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced next Wednesday (20 July).