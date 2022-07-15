How do I save water during the heatwave in the Midlands ?

People are being urged to conserve water as temperatures are expected to reach 30 degrees Celcius and higher this weekend.

Many people like to cool off in places like a pool, or by taking a shower, but water companies are warning people to really think about how much water is being used each time.

Midlands-based water supplier Severn Trent is warning that reservoir levels are already lower than usual.

Severn Trent says reservoir levels are lower than normal Credit: ITV News Central

They're encouraging people to use paddling pool water and a watering can to water plants, to switch off the tap when brushing teeth or shaving, and take shorter showers to avoid a surge in demand.

Richard Eadie, Head of Sustainability at Severn Trent has told ITV News Central that there is 'enough water for everybody', but adds that everyone needs to be mindful over the next few days and weeks.

How can I save water at home?

Use a water butt to collect rainwater

Use a watering can instead of a hosepipe

Water gardens early in the morning or in the evening

Turn off the tap while brushing your teeth or shaving

Take shorter showers

Use a bowl to wash up dishes

Cool water in the fridge instead of letting it run

Fix leaky taps and toilets

Richard Eadie says people across the region use more water during sunny spells, but it's important to think about ways to reduce non-essential water.

He said: 'The hot weather for sure changes the way people use water. They'll be using water to fill paddling pools, and watering their gardens, so it drives the way people use water'.

'We just need to be mindful of that and that's why we're asking people to be mindful of how they use it'.

Severn Trent says the dry, hot weather and the lack of rain has caused reservoirs to be at lower levels than usual.

The water company says they rely on rain in the spring to fill the water supply, but this year has been extremely dry.

Mr Eadie says reservoirs have seen 30 to 40 per cent less water than normal between April and June.

He says the water company has plans in place if extreme hot weather becomes more frequent in years to come.

Mr Eadie said:

'Severn Trent is investing hundreds of millions of pounds every year on trying to mitigate the impacts of climate change and the hotter, drier, warmer weather that we're going to have'.

'It's something that we're mindful of, so finding new water supplies, making sure we're fixing any pipes that are leaking water on our network. But we also need members of the public to do their part as well by thinking more responsible about what is a very precious resource'.

Despite the low reservoir levels, Severn Trent is also warning people not to cool off in them due to the dangers.

Richard Eadie says they're 'dangerous places to go into. We'd like people to enjoy the beautiful scenery in the reservoirs that we have but please do it from the safety of the footpaths'.

'They're cold, they're deep, and underneath the surface, there are lots of hidden dangers, whether that's as mud or sandbanks or mechanical machinery - so please take our warnings and stay out of the water this weekend'.

How hot is it going to get?

A red extreme weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for this weekend and into next week.

They say the heat is a threat to life and are warning people to “take action now to stay safe and avoid travelling, where possible."

Public transport companies are also encouraging passengers not to travel as they fear tracks will exceed 50 degrees and expand.

Chiltern Railways, as well as LNER and East Midlands Railway, have asked people to stay hydrated by carrying water bottles and avoid travelling.

The Avanti West Coast service has warned of disruption, delays, and busy carriages on the weekend due to a shortage of crew and extreme weather conditions.They're urging customers with pre-paid tickets on Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 July to reschedule their journey to Wednesday 20.