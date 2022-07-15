Nottinghamshire plastic surgeon attempted to kill fellow surgeon by stabbing him

A plastic surgeon from Nottinghamshire tried to kill a fellow surgeon by stabbing him after attempted to set the house on fire, a court heard.

Dr Jonathan Peter Brooks had dressed himself in camouflage gear before cycling to 65-year-old Graeme Perks’ home in Halam Hill, Halam, near Southwell, on January 14 last year.

He was armed with a crowbar, cans of petrol, matches and a knife.

A jury at Nottingham Crown Court today (July 14) heard Brooks broke into Mr Perks' home through the conservatory, before dousing the ground floor of the house in petrol.

Play Brightcove video

Perks made his way downstairs after hearing a noise – which then led Brooks to abandon the arson attempt and stab him in the stomach.

His wife and son were in the house at the time and called the police after Brooks fled the scene.

Brooks was found cold and asleep in someone's garden, he was later arrested in hospital.

Graeme Perks Credit: BPM Media

The prosecution allege Brooks, who specialised in burns and plastics - hated Perks and wanted him "out of the way".

As he was a witness in ongoing disciplinary proceedings against him - which had begun three days before the incident.

Because of quick action and amazing surgical skill, Perks lived.

The prosecution told the court the surgeon’s opinion is that 95% of people suffering the injury inflicted on Mr Perks would have died.

Brooks denies attempted murder, three counts of arson with intent to endanger the lives of Graeme, Beverley and Henry Perks, and possession of a knife in a public place.

The trial is set to last for three weeks.