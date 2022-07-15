What are the symptoms to look out for as temperatures get hotter?

For the first time ever, a red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued by the met office.

Temperatures are forecast to hit the high 30s on Monday and Tuesday (July 18 and 19th).

The warning covering the majority of the East Midlands.

A red weather warning is the most serious and means it is "very likely" that there will be a risk to life.Extreme temperatures can cause health problems across the population, leading to potentially serious illness or danger to life.

Here are some of the symptoms for heat-related illness:

Heavy sweating.

Cold, pale, and clammy skin.

Fast, weak pulse.

Nausea or vomiting.

Muscle cramps.

Tiredness or weakness.

Dizziness.

Headache.

Dr Hussain Ghandi, from NHS Arden and Greater East Midlands Commissioning Support Unit, says there are ways to prevent getting a heat-related illness.

He said: "Making sure people are keeping hydrated is going to be really important. Other ones is sunburn really common challenge people face and experience and preventable which is the important part so good sensible self-care and stuff will mean that that doesn't happen. If it does it can be easily managed from there. And then also hayfever as we know has been a bit crazy the past few weeks in particular so making sure that people keep on top of those symptoms as well."

Play Brightcove video

Those most likely at risk from extreme heat are the elderly, young children and those with pre-existing medical conditions.

The national highways are also warning drivers about the extreme heat.

It said if your car starts overheating, stop and let the engine cool down to stop yourself overheating. Make sure you're drinking water before you set off.

Check the tires, oil and coolant With the mayor's office saying temperatures could hit 37 degrees in the Midlands on Monday and Tuesday, the temptation to take a dip is high, but so too are the dangers.