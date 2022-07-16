A murder investigation has been launched after a hit-and-run in Coventry.

Father of one, Andrew Flamson, was hit while he was walking a dog with a friend on Grosvenor Road on Tuesday evening (12 July).

Police believe the men were deliberately knocked down by the driver of a silver Ford Mondeo.

Mr Flamson, 30, suffered head injuries and was pronounced dead in hospital on Friday afternoon.

The other man remains in hospital in a serious condition, while a dog they were walking needed to be put down due to the severity of its injuries.

Detective Inspector Sangha said: “There appears to have been an altercation between two groups in Westminster Road at around 11pm which seemed to act as a catalyst for the collision.

“I need anyone who witnessed the disorder, saw the collision or the silver Mondeo driving away to get in touch as soon as possible.

“A boy has been left without his dad due to the actions of the driver; we need to trace the offenders and get justice for Andrew’s family.

“In particular, we are keen to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dash cam footage to get in touch. If you have any information no matter how small, please contact us. The smallest bit of information could help our investigation.”