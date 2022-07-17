Play Brightcove video

Health bosses in the Midlands say people should take the warnings about predicted extreme temperatures in the next few days seriously, as lives could be at risk.

For the first time ever, a red weather warning for extreme heat has been issued by the Met Office.

Extreme temperatures can cause health problems across the population, leading to potentially serious illness or danger to life.

People are being advised to drink water, look after those who are vulnerable, and stay indoors between 11am and 3pm where possible.

In an interview with ITV News Central, Dr Caroline Trevithick from NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland said: "Stay cool, if you can do stay out of the heat and drink plenty of water it makes sense to close curtains so the heat isn't getting into the room.

"But really look after the people who cant keep themselves cool, babies, young children, vulnerable people or people with conditions because these people are really going to find it difficult to stay cool in weather like this."

Temperatures are forecast to hit the high 30s on Monday and Tuesday (July 18 and 19).

A red weather warning is the most serious and means it is "very likely" that there will be a risk to life.

Here are some of the symptoms for heat-related illness:

Heavy sweating.

Cold, pale, and clammy skin.

Fast, weak pulse.

Nausea or vomiting.

Muscle cramps.

Tiredness or weakness.

Dizziness.

Headache.

Additionally, officials are warning people to stay safe when trying to cool off in the warm temperatures.

The Canal and River Trust is urging teenagers to stay out of the regions canals, rivers, reservoirs and docks, after a spate of young people jumping in recently.

The charity says there can be devastating consequences for young people who ignore the advice.

Stephen Hardy from the Canal and River Trust in the East Midlands said: "Well, very often we approach a group of teenagers, we explain the dangers and very often we get abuse back.

"We do try and do work with the fire and rescue service to really hammer home the message about the danger of water."

"Whether you're jumping in or wading in for a swim, there are things in the water that really aren't that nice.

"There could be diseases in the water that can cause blindness and in the most severe cases death."

People are instead being advised to go to safe bodies water, where there are officials on hand to help if you get into trouble.

Meanwhile, warnings are also in place to look after pets in the heat.

Animal welfare charity, The RSPCA, is reminding people to not walk their pets during hot weather, and to keep caged animals in the shade - while also looking out for signs of heatstroke.

Owners should also be aware that the regions canals may not be safe for animals to cool off in.

Dr Sam Gaines from the RSPCA said: "So what is absolutely key is making sure that we leave our pets with lots of access to shaded areas make sure they are not in direct sun light and also making sure they have continual access to fresh clean water.

"Actually for dogs one of the real risks is exercise which can put them at risk of heat stroke."

According to the RSPCA, you can also keep your pets safe by:

Using a pet-safe sun cream on exposed parts of your pet's skin

Making sure they have shade

Giving them constant access to fresh water

Putting ice cubes in their water bowl

Giving them damp towels to lie on

