A 24-year-old man has been charged with attempted murder after what police believe was a "random knife attack" in Birmingham city centre.

Police were called to Shadwell Street at around 4.15pm on Friday (15 July), where they found a man is in his thirties who had been stabbed multiple times.

He now remains in hospital with serious injuries, but his condition is improving and he is expected to recover.

Adam Ali from Northumberland was arrested shortly after the stabbing, in Tower Street car park.

He has been charged and is due to appear in court on Monday (18 July).

West Midlands Police are still appealing for information from the public and are urging witnesses to contact them.