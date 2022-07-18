Police and fire services in Nottinghamshire have launched a joint investigation today after a grass fire broke out and spread to nearby homes.

26 homes in Stevenholme Crescent, Bestwood were evacuated on Sunday 17 July as firefighters tackled the blaze.

Nottinghamshire Police officers were called to the scene around 4:45 in the afternoon and closed all roads in the area.

Eight fire engines contained the fire and extinguished it two hours later.

A grass fire in Bestwood, Nottinghamshire caused bad damage to one house. Credit: ITV News Central

One house was left badly damaged while neighbouring garden fences and sheds suffered burns. No injuries have been reported.

A cause has not been established the forces say the investigation will help establish the cause of the fire.

Nottinghamshire Police's Inspector Liz Gaskin said the forces “will be working closely" together "to fully investigate this incident and to establish the circumstances of how the fire began."

“We are urging anyone who may have witnessed anything or has any information which could assist us with our enquiries to please come forward.”

Group Manager Tom Archer from Nottinghamshire Fire and Rescue Service thanked residents for their support and crews for their quick actions. “Thank you to residents for their support as we dealt with this incident.

"I want to praise the actions of our crews who worked quickly to save nearby properties in very warm conditions.

“Our fire investigation team will be working closely with our police colleagues to investigate the cause.”