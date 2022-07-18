Five-year-old boy dies after being hit by bin lorry in Walsall

Police are appealing for witnesses after a five-year old boy died after being hit by a bin lorry in Walsall.

It happened just before 10am on the 17 July, on West Bromwich Road near the junction with The Broadway.

It's reported that the boy's Spider-Man bike collided with the lorry which was carrying meat waste.

The boy was confirmed dead shortly after, and specialist officers are now supporting his family.

Police have cordoned off parts of the area Credit: Ryan Underwood

A woman at the scene said: "I heard sirens earlier today. It’s so sad what has happened, that poor boy."

Another local, who wanted to remain anonymous, said: "I’m not sure what happened but this road can be so dangerous."

Another man, who also wished to remain anonymous, said: "I’ve heard that a young lad has died. It’s just so very sad."

The area cordoned off Credit: BPM Media

Police say the lorry driver remained at the scene and is helping with enquiries into what happened.

The Broadway remained closed while collision investigation work took place.

Investigations around the lorry Credit: Ryan Underwood

Officers say they're keen to hear from anyone who was in the area at the time. They're asking for anyone nearby with dash cam footage to get in touch.

Walsall Council has issued a statement on the tragedy, saying the lorry involved was a private vehicle and not one doing any work for the authority.

It said: "Our deepest condolences to the family of the young boy that sadly died in the road traffic accident that took place on West Bromwich Road yesterday, July 17.

"The council can confirm the vehicle involved was a private vehicle and not engaged in any council work.

"As with all serious road traffic accidents our Highways and Transport team will work with WM Police and follow up on any reports and concerns as part of our future road safety programme planning."