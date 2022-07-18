Heatwave hits the Midlands as travel is disrupted and health warnings issued

High temperatures have hit the region as schools close, travel is disrupted and a risk to life is issued.

A red warning for extreme heat has been issued for the Midlands for the first time ever.

The Met Office, which has issued the warning, advises people "should take action now to keep yourself and others safe" and avoid travelling, where possible.

Health bosses in the Midlands say people should avoid going out in the hottest period of the day between 11am and 3pm. Taking care of those who are more vulnerable, such a young children by keeping them shaded and putting suncream on them.

Dr Caroline Trevithick from NHS Leicester, Leicestershire and Rutland said: "Keeping them inside, if they can, I know that they want to play outside in paddling pools and those sorts of things, but water can soon wash off sunscreen and hats can come off.

"So keep them covered, keep them shaded and try to keep them inside during the hottest period of the day and main thing never ever leave any children in a car in this temperature. The temperatures inside of cars is just going to heat up so much that the risk to anybody being left in a car but particularly and babies who aren't going to be able to draw attention to themselves, that we shouldn't be doing that."

Professor Jan Zalasiewicz, a Geologist from the University of Leicester has said people should expect these high temperatures again in the coming years.

He said: " The Midlands and the rest of the UK will almost certainly carry on getting hotter so this is a taster if you like of what will become more normal, more usual and yet hotter.

"What people can do to try and help with the situation is, in the sense of what you can do personally to feel more comfortable, is insulate your house better, and have a wild and tidy garden - that will give you more shade - and that will make life more pleasant when the heat comes next."

The message of taking care in the heat is being echoed by the emergency services.

Nottinghamshire and Derbyshire fire services were called to multiple fires over the weekend.

They say fires were both deliberate and accidental and some reached and threatened homes. Leicestershire Fire service says the warm weather brings additional challenges for emergency services.

Leicestershire Fire and Rescue Service, Chief Fire Officer Callum Faint said: "Every fire is challenging, but particularly with the hot weather at the moment it becomes more and more challenging and our resources become stretched.

"Fires take hold a lot quick and spread a lot faster. We need the community's help in that, we can only be one place at a time with one fire engine, so please take all the necessary precautions. Just think about your actions a little bit more particularly during the hot weather."

The heat has also caused disruption to the roads and railways.

The AA has warned of roads melting and tyres bursting during the heatwave.

Some local authorities sent out the gritters late last week to put sand on roads to try to prevent the road surface from melting, the association said.

The AA and North West Ambulance Service have been advising that there is a greater danger of tyre blow-outs in extreme temperatures and have suggested drivers check their tyre pressures – when the tyre is cold – before setting off on their journeys.

They have also urged people to drive earlier in the day time to prevent engines from overheating and advised people to carry at least one litre of water per person in the vehicle.

It's not just travel being effected by the warm weather but school too, with some closing their doors for the day.

Braidwood School in Birmingham has announced it will remain closed until Wednesday (July 20) because of the heat.

King Charles I School in Worcestershire has cancelled all on-site detentions on Monday and Tuesday.