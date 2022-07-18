Huge fire breaks out at Lickey Hills Country Park

Fire crews say they are tackling a large wildfire at Lickey Hills Country Park, South West of Birmingham.

Emergency services were called to the beauty spot around 13:15 this afternoon (18 July).

Crews from Bromsgrove, Droitwich, Worcester and Redditch Fire Stations are fighting the fire in the area of Rose Hill in Rednal.

They are joined by West Midlands Fire Service crews from Kings Norton and Woodgate Valley.

Residents in the area are being urged to keep windows and doors closed. Credit: Andy Cortez

Firefighters say an area of approximately 400 square meters is on fire and residents in the area are being urged to keep their windows and doors closed.

People are being urged to avoid the area, with emergency services stressing "this is not the time to come for a walk".

It comes as temperatures in the region hit the high thirties and an unprecedented red warning for heat was issued for much of the Midlands.