The Conservative Police and Crime Commissioner for Nottinghamshire has been banned from driving, after being caught speeding five times in the space of a few months.

Caroline Henry who's 52, pledged a road safety crackdown in her role after being elected in May 2021.

But she was caught driving over the limit five times over a 12-week period, including driving at 40mph in a 30mph zone.

Two of her offences were committed on consecutive days.

Caroline Henry Credit: Caroline Henry/Instagram

She previously admitted the offences, telling a district judge "I'm really sorry" and restated her apology, saying 'I am very ashamed, embarrassed and sorry. I remain passionate about fulfilling the responsibilities expected of me as the police and crime commissioner for Nottinghamshire'.

When was Caroline Henry caught speeding ?

She was caught driving over the limit in a blue Mercedes and a silver Lexus with a personalised number plate in 30mph zones at four locations in Nottingham on March 17th, 18th, May 2nd and 27th, and June 8th in 2021.

She was captured over the speed limit twice near a primary school in Daybrook in Nottingham, as well as roads in Chilwell, Beeston and on the city's A610.

Speed cameras clocked her vehicle speed as high as 40mph in a 30mph zone, with other excess speeds recorded at 35mph and 38mph.

District Judge Leo Pyle at Nottingham Magistrates' Court today handed Caroline Henry a £2,450 fine, as well as disqualifying her for six months, saying about the offences:

"What they show is that you are driving at consistent speeds above the speed limits."

Who is the Police and Crime Commissioner?

Caroline Henry was appointed as the Police and Crime Commissioner on Thursday May 13th 2021.

Her role includes setting priorities within the police force, responding to what the people of Nottinghamshire need, and setting a budget to make sure there is funding for national and local priorities, as well as monitoring the performance of Nottinghamshire Police.

In her Police and Crime Plan for 2021-2024, one of her main aims is to 'work with partner agencies to reduce reoffending and tackle the drivers of crime and anti-social behaviour - particularly drug and alcohol-related offending'.

