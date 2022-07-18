It's almost fifty years since Ugandan President Idi Amin ordered seventy thousand Asians to leave the country within three months.

The announcement led to widespread violence and fear, and many families came to Britain.

A large number settled in Leicester. They arrived with just one suitcase and a few pounds in their pockets.

ITV News Central Reporter Rajiv Popat has been hearing from those who were affected in a series of special reports, marking the 50th anniversary of Ugandan Asians being expelled from the country.

He spoke exclusively with a woman whose husband was kidnapped back in 1972.

Manjulaben Sachdev speaking exclusively to Rajiv Popat Credit: ITV News Central

"Kidnapped by Idi Amin's regime": one woman's fifty-year wait for answers over her husband's abduction

The expulsion was a traumatic and devastating experience for many of those who were forced to leave Uganda.

Many like Manjulaben Sachdev continue to suffer in silence.

Mrs Sachev, from Leicester, prays each day for her husband Amratlal, who was kidnapped by soldiers from his home in the small town of Kabra.

The couple were relaxing with their family when troops burst in, demanding cash.

They were shouting loudly, waving their guns around and threatening to hurt them if they didn’t open the safe.

Speaking through a translator, Mrs Sachdev remembers the day her family were left shocked and shaken as Idi Amin's regime attacked their home.

She says:

'They locked my mum and dad and sister in a room, and my brothers were forced to lie face-down on the floor. They made us open the safe, and when they got what they wanted, they bundled my husband into the boot of a car. We were really scared. Whatever they wanted us to do, we did it'.

The troops took the cash and Mr Sachdev. That was last time his family saw him.

It happened just a few days after the dictator made his announcement to expel Asians.

Mrs Sachdev said although she's realistic about the chances of finding her husband alive, she clings onto the hope of being reunited with him one day.

Mrs Sachev says:

'My mind says he will still come back. I sometimes believe it, but after 50 years of course it is difficult to remain positive. It still hurts. What can I do ? To this day I have no idea what happened to him. I think about him all the time, I'll never forget him'.

The order to leave the country led to widespread panic, chaos and bloodshed.

Maz Mashru Credit: ITV News Central

Maz Mashru is an internationally-renowned photographer based in Leicester.

He says he'll never forget the horrific scenes of violence he witnessed.

Mr Mashru worked for an Ugandan newspaper and a photographer for the army.

He remembers clearly what happened to a group of officials who were believed to oppose Idi Amin.

He says they were led, blindfolded and with their hands were tied behind their backs, to a lake full of crocodiles.

Maz Mashu had met the dictator several times. He says Amin was unpredictable and could change his mind in an instant.