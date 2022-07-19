Birmingham born Duran Duran are set to headline the Commonwealth Games opening ceremony later this month.

The renowned new wave group will close the line-up of acclaimed musicians and rising started on Thursday July 28.

The opening ceremony is taking place at Alexander Stadium, with more than 30,000 people attending.

The opening ceremony is taking place on Thursday 28th July Credit: Birmingham 2022

Le Bon from Duran Duran said: "The Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games is a momentous event for the great city of Birmingham.

"And we in Duran Duran are honoured to be a part of it in our home town."

The group are expected to perform four popular songs.

Also among the line-up is Birmingham-born Tony Iommi, who is the guitarist and co-founder of heavy metal band Black Sabbath.

Commonwealth Games medals Credit: Birmingham 2022

Birmingham-born up-and-coming R&B singers Indigo Marshall and Gambimi will also be performing at the opening ceremony.

Mezzo-soprano and Birmingham Conservatoire graduate, Samantha Oxborough will perform the National Anthem as part of the opening of the Games.

A choir of more than 700 people, from 15 choirs from across the West Midlands, will also be performing.