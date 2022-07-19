How to keep your pet cool during the red warning

As temperatures soar across the Midlands, an animal charity has issued a warning to pet owners to make sure their pets are safe in the "dangerous" heat.

They said pet owners should take precautions to ensure their animals are comfortable as temperatures are forecast to hit 38C on Tuesday.

This includes employing a variety of techniques to keep pups cool, including ice toys, damp blankets and reduced exercise.

The charity has about 80 dogs at its headquarters in Loughborough, and staff there say dogs will be given ice lollies and put in paddling pools at charity kennels in a bid to keep them cool during the heatwave.

'Dangerous heat'

Assistant manager Emma Proctor said her workers had been preparing for the "difficult" time of year.

"We try to not do a lot with the dogs because this heat can be really dangerous," she said.

"Heat-related illnesses can lead to organ failure, brain damage and ultimately death in dogs, so it can become really serious."

"We try to avoid any activities that would usually be out in the sun and we give them cooling enrichment such as iced doggy lollies and paddling pools."

A dog leaping into the water at Highbury park, Birmingham Credit: PA Images

Dogs at the Trust will be given ice lollies and put in paddling pools in a bid to keep them cool during the heatwave.

The charity says there are a variety of ways pet owners can keep their pets cool during the heatwave:

- Avoid walking/activities during the hottest time of day - early morning or later in the evening is often best.

- Always take plenty of water - take enough water with you when out with your pet and make sure they have access to fresh water at home at all times.

- 'Five-second' Tarmac test - Tarmac can get very hot in the sun – check it with your hand before letting your dog walk on it so they don’t burn their paws. Try the ‘five-second test’ – if it’s too hot for your hand, it’s too hot for your dog’s paws

- Never leave your dog in a vehicle on a hot day - no, not even with the window open. (Leaving your pet alone in a vehicle or tied up outside can also put them at greater risk of being stolen.)

- Use a cooling mat - or wrap an ice pack or frozen water bottle in a tea towel for your pet to lie on if they wish.

- Cold Treats - from the fridge for added moisture or make an ice lolly from pet-friendly ingredients.

- Pet-safe sun cream - will help prevent your pet from getting sunburnt.

The RSPCA says a third a people don't know what to do if their pet has heatstroke Credit: RSPCA

Pet owners should also know the early signs of heatstroke which include excessive panting, difficulty breathing or an unusual breathing noise, tiredness, less keen to play, stumbling, a b lue or grey tinge to gums or tongue, drooling and vomiting.

The RSPCA says if you spot any of the above signs, take immediate action: