World famous bhangra musician Balwinder Safri has defied the odds after waking up from a coma following heart surgery.

Mr Safri, from Birmingham, was admitted on 20th April to New Cross Hospital, Wolverhampton earlier this year over heart concerns.

Complications with a triple bypass surgery meant Mr Safri had to undergo another which left him in a coma.

Following a CT scan, the 63-year-old's family were told he suffered brain damage and to prepare for the worst.

Bhangra stars 'miracle' recovery after waking up from coma Credit: The Royal Wolverhampton NHS Trust

Mr Safri's wife, Nikki Davitt, couldn't believe it when she heard her husband speak while sitting at his bedside.

"It’s a miracle,” she said. "There are no other words to describe it. There were so many times when we thought ‘this is it’."

"I remember a call from critical care one night and they asked me to come to the hospital as soon as I could as they didn’t think Safri was going to make it through the night, but he always pulled through."

“He is incredible. I always knew he was strong.”

Mrs Safri said, “I will never ever forget hearing Safri say ‘yes I can hear you’ – I was overcome with emotion.”

After 27 days in critical care, Mr Safri responded to a student nurse's call who asked 'can you hear me' in Punjabi.

Mr Safri continued his ‘miraculous’ recovery from then and was applauded when he was discharged from hospital.

He will now spend time in a specialist rehabilitation centre and receive support for his mobility and speech.

Who is Balwinder Safri?

Balwinder Safri was born in India but has been a part of the UK bhangra scene since 1980.

He formed the band Safri Boys in 1990, who released the songs Bomb the Tumbi, Another Fine Mess and Get Real.